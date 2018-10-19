Mandy Moore maintains spooky ‘tradition’ with ex

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore and TV personality Wilmer Valderrama may have dated over 16 years ago, but there are annual traditions that they both follow together.

The friendly exes were together to continue their annual get-together at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights here on Friday evening. The “This Is Us” actress, 34, shared videos of their frightening night out, reported people.com.

“This is a tradition right?” Moore said in a video that showed Valderrama.

“It’s a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights,” Valderrama, 38, said before Moore told him: “I’m scared.”

The latest outing marked the second one this month for the pair, who reunited at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 6. During the event, Moore shared a photo of the “That ’70s Show” alum planting a kiss on her cheek as she grinned at the camera.

Moore, who dated Valderrama from 2000 to 2002, told Howard Stern in June that she met Valderrama at a photo shoot for a teen magazine when she was 15 and that she had “never French-kissed a boy”.

“He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” she recalled.

She said her current friendship with Valderrama is positive. “We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. He’s a good guy, he really is,” she added.

Both Moore and Valderrama have long since moved on from their young romance. Moore got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith in 2017, while Valderrama has been supportive of ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato after her July overdose.

–IANS

rb/vm