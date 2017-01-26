‘Mangal Ho’ motion poster launched on Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the country’s 68th Republic Day on Thursday, director Pritish Chakraborty unveiled the first motion poster of his sci-fi comedy movie “Mangal Ho”.

Talking about what inspired him to make the film, Chakraborty told IANS: “Science fiction and comedy are two different genres of cinema and both are highly enjoyable. ‘Mangal Ho’ is my tribute to both the genres by making an entertaining ‘sci-fun’ film instead of a sci-fi film.”

Asked about the reason behind releasing the movie’s first motion poster on Republic Day, the director said: “Independence Day and Republic Day are the most auspicious (important) days for our beloved India. ‘Mangal Ho’ is about India and Indians landing on our neighbourhood planet Mars.

“So, there could have been no better date for the release of its first look digital motion poster than this day”.

Explaining the title “Mangal Ho”, Chakraborty said: “Mangal (Mars) planet is the most important character of the film and the word ‘Mangal’ is very ancient in our culture… It means auspicious, successful, victorious and holy. All these aspects make ‘Mangal Ho’ the obvious choice for the film’s title.”

The film’s music rights have been acquired by T-Series and the motion poster of the film was also released on the T-Series official YouTube channel.

Jointly produced by Ascent Films Pvt Ltd and M.K. Media Pvt Ltd, the movie features Sanjay Mishra, Annu Kapoor and Vrajesh Hirjee among others. It will release on August 11.

–IANS

