Mani Ratnam, Bhansali my dream directors: Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is working with directors Mani Ratnam for Tamil romantic-drama “Kaatru Veliyidai” and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for “Padmavati”, says both the filmmakers are a dream to work with.

Asked how was it working for Ratnam’s film, Aditi told IANS here: “It’s a real dream come true. I made a wish as a little kid that I wanted to work with him and it happened.”

The “Wazir” actress says she is also excited for working with Bhansali.

“I am very excited for working with Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) who is my another dream director. I went straight from Mani Sir’s set to Sanjay Sir’s set, so it has been very very special,” she added.

Aditi also praised her “Padmavati” co-star Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and called them amazing.

The actress walked for label Kotwara at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort here and considers herself lucky for the opportunity.

“I think there are very few people who get that opportunity. So I consider myself very lucky,” Aditi said.

Asked if she is a fashion conscious person, Aditi said: “No, I don’t think that I’m fashion conscious. I think I enjoy fashion…but I’m not fashion conscious.I think I wear whatever I like.”

