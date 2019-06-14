Mani Ratnam visits hospital for ‘routine checkup’

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Monday visited a hospital here for a routine health check-up, his spokesperson said after reports appeared that he was hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.

“After a routine check-up, Mani Ratnam sir back to office with his routine work. All is well,” Ratnam’s publicist Nikkil Murugan tweeted.

Another source close to Ratnam told IANS that there was nothing to worry.

“It’s his yearly health check-up. Before he starts shooting, he usually checks in to make sure everything is alright. He is absolutely fine and he went in for a routine check-up earlier today,” the source said.

Ratnam, who is gearing up to commence work on his next project, last had his annual health check-up in July 2018.

However, the “Roja” filmmaker had heart-related complications on the sets of “Yuva” in 2004. He has been under medical supervision since then.

Ratnam is all set to begin work on a cinematic adaptation of Tamil novel “Ponniyin Selvan”. The film is a mega-budget multi-starrer and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already confirmed that she’s part of the project.

