‘Manikarnika…’ script tweaked because of Sonu’s new look

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood says the makers of “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” have tweaked the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film “Simmba”.

Sonu will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba”, and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor sports a clean shaven look in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”.

According to a source, Sonu has to shoot few scenes of “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”. The makers of the film have come out with a way to adjust his new look in the narrative.

“I have to sport a beard for ‘Simmba’ and also simultaneously shoot for the patch work left for ‘Manikarnika…’,” Sonu said in a statement to IANS.

“To avoid any continuity problem, the makers of ‘Manikarnika…’ decided to tweak the script,” he added.

Directed by Krish, “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu will be seen as a warrior in the film, backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.

“Since Sonu plays a warrior in the movie, his character would return after couple of years with beard to avoid continuity problem,” the source said.

“Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi”, also starring Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

–IANS

sug/qd