Maninder Singh quits as ASG

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Senior counsel Maninder Singh has resigned as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) after serving as a government counsel for over four years.

With Singh stepping down, the strength of the government lawyers at the ASG level was reduced to four — Pinki Anand, Atmaran Nadkarni, Aman Lekhi and Vikranjit Banerjee.

Prior to Singh, senior counsel P.S. Narasimha had resigned as Additional Solicitor General.

Another ASG Sandeep Sethi had quit earlier in 2018.

Singh along with others was appointed ASG for a three-year term after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government came to power. He got an extension in 2017.

–IANS

