Manipur celebrates R-Day despite strike

Imphal, Jan 26 (IANS) The 70th Republic Day was celebrated in Manipur on Saturday despite a shutdown called by insurgent groups.

The main function was held at Kangla here where Governor Najma Heptulla took the salute from military and other contingents.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, opposition leader Okram Ibobi and several Ministers were present at the event. But public participation was slim due to the shutdown.

Besides the strike, prominent civil society organisations and student organisations had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations and related events in Manipur to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

–IANS

