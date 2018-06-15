Manipur celebrates Yoga Day

Imphal, June 21 (IANS) The International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Manipur on Thursday with leaders, common people and students performing ‘asanas’ at several places.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who performed yoga at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex here, underlined the significance of physical and mental health for a healthy and peaceful life.

He said drugs and other intoxicants were veering the society to a dangerous direction. “All of us should strive for mental and physical health through regular yoga exercises.”

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, who performed yoga in Sagolband, said yogic exercises were good for physical health and peace of mind.

A large number of police and CRPF personnel also performed yoga exercises in Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and other districts. Several educational institutes also organised yoga demonstrations.

–IANS

iboyaima/qd/mr