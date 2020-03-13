Manipur closes all schools till March 31

Imphal, March 13 (IANS) The Manipur government has closed all government and private schools in the Northeastern state until March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

An official of the Education Department said in Imphal that all government and private schools in the state would be closed till March 31 to avoid the gathering of students in their schools.

“The pre-scheduled examinations being conducted by the state board and councils would not be affected in view of the closures of the schools. All 16 District Administrations and various Zonal Education Officers are directed to ensure strict compliance of the order by all concerned and authorities,” the official said.

Manipur government’s Home Department considering the prevailing situation arising after the threat of COVID-19 also issued a separate order restricting the mass gathering of more than a hundred people.

“Any gathering of more than a 100 people, except for family rituals like marriage ceremony, ‘Puja’ (a prayer ritual) and ‘Shraddha’ (a Hindu ritual performed by relatives after a death) shall be held only with the prior approval of the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned districts.

“The Deputy Commissioner may consider the request and grant permission in case of unavoidable situation and should not allow such event as a routine.

“All kinds of public gatherings conferences, workshops and assembly of people must be avoided as much as possible in view of the global threat of COVID-19 until further orders and till the situations improve,” the official order said.

