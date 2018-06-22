Manipur collector claims Indian territory encroached upon

Imphal, June 24 (IANS) The Collector of a Manipur district bordering Myanmar on Sunday said a part of Indian territory has been encroached upon and he has refused to sign a Survey of India report certifying the location of the pillars demarcating the border.

Tengnoupal Collector A. Tombikanta told IANS that he is seeking to have the exact locations of the boundary pillars verified following complaints from residents of Kwatha Khunou village that boundary pillar No 81 is located inside the village, three km inside Indian territory.

He said that since May 22, the day he was posted to Tengnoupal, he has been under pressure, including from the state Home Department, to sign documents to the effect that there is no dispute over the territory.

However Tombikanta said that while the documents concern the location of boundary pillar No 81, he has also suggested to the government in his report that the locations of boundary pillars No 82 and 83 should also be checked.

Kwatha Khunnou residents say boundary pillar No 81 and other sub pillars are located within the village, and claimed that they were not informed of the location of the new boundary.

