Manipur incinerates drugs worth crores

Imphal, Sep 26 (IANS) The Manipur police on Wednesday incinerated various kinds of narcotic drugs worth crores of rupees in the international market.

“For the first time in Manipur the BJP led government has started appreciating the works of those police officers who had busted drug rackets,” said Chief minister N. Biren.

Director General of Police L.M. Khaute said, “Such disposal of drugs is good because the seized drugs could have falled in wrong hands through pilferage.”

He said these drugs were seized during 2017-18. “We have also destroyed verdant poppy plants in vast areas,” said Khaute.

Officials say the seized drugs were just a tip of the iceberg since the border town Moreh has become a drug conduit for the entire northeastern region.

