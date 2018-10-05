Manipur tribal insurgent killed by suspected rival group

Imphal Oct 7 (IANS) A tribal insurgent was shot dead by people suspected to be of a rival group, police sources said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as S. Paomei of Thangla village. He was accosted and gunned down near the Keithelmanbi police station.

He was a ‘captain’ of the outlawed Zeliangrong United Front.

Police sources said that an outlawed tribal outfit, which is at loggerheads with the ZUF, is suspected to be behind the killing.

No arrests have been made so far.

–IANS

