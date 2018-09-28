Manipur University row: Concern over condition of 12 agitating girl students

Imphal, Oct 1 (IANS) Parents and other social activists are concerned about the health of the 12 girl students of Manipur University who have been on hunger strike since September 24. They are demanding withdrawal of state and Central forces from the MU campus and restoration of normalcy.

Police commandos had raided the MU hostels on September 20 midnight to arrest six professors and over 80 students suspecting them to be behind the MU impasse for the last four months.

Some of the girls had been admitted to hospitals as their condition became serious.

Some girl students said that parents had taken home some students who were discharged from the hospital. However the remaining ones came to the MU campus to resume the hunger strike.

Now eight girl students are on hunger strike in front of the girls’ hostels.

A few days back, Chief Minister N. Biren had invited teachers and others for talks, but his offer was rejected.

“The teachers and students were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Prof K. Yugindro, the acting VC of MU. Issues concerning the arrest and possible withdrawal of the FIR could be discussed if the stakeholders come for talks. We are ready to send another invitation for talks,” the Chief Minister said.

However, in a meeting the MU teachers resolved that unconditional release of the arrested persons should precede the talks.

The girls on hunger strike said that state government, MU officials and others have totally ignored their agitation. They also said that when Education Minister T. Radheshyam visited the MU campus, he avoided visiting the hunger strikers.

After 85 days of total shutdown of MU, normalcy was restored after appointment of Prof W. Viswanath. However he was “suspended” and the Union HRD Ministry appointed K. Yugindro as the acting VC.

–IANS

il/prs