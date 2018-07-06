Manipur University VC gets extortion notice

Imphal, July 12 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Thursday that A.P. Pandey, the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, has got a notice from an underground outfit to cough up Rs 3 crore.

Biren Singh said that this had added to the problems to the ongoing agitation since the Vice Chancellor had lodged complaints with the Centre saying that the ouster campaign against him may have something to do with the matter as he refused to pay.

Manipur University has been closed for more than one and a half months as the teachers, students and staff had joined hands to demand the removal of the Vice Chancellor.

Biren Singh he had got a copy of the extortion letter and that his main concern was to save the students who may lose an academic calendar.

Some days back unidentified persons torched the indoor stadium and the office of the Assistant Director of Sports located on the university campus.

