Manipur villagers obstruct railway work after CM rejects inquiry demand

Imphal, Dec 24 (IANS) Angry tribal villagers in Marangjing and Kharam in Tamenglong district of Manipur have started blocking the construction work of railway lines after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh brushed aside their demand for an into a fraud case.

Expressing resentment over the negligence of the government, the tribals set afire a railway jeep and damaged another on Saturday night. Police on Sunday said it was mob violence and nobody has been arrested.

The tribal villagers are protesting against the way two tribals, Ph. Dangmei and Ph. Lovejoy had taken a huge amount as compensation from the government with false documents.

A villager said: “These two persons falsely claimed to be residents of Marangjing village and that their land had been encroached in the construction of the rail lines.”

It is alleged that district officials had colluded with these two persons. Villagers said they had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on December 10 demanding an inquiry by the Chief Secretary.

Since the Chief Minister brushed it aside, the villagers have been obstructing the construction work of the railways since December 20.

The agitating villagers are demanding legal action against the district officials and recovery of the compensation amount fraudulently taken by the two persons.

–IANS

