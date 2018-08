New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) A member of an outlawed Manipuri outfit has been arrested here, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Oinam Ibochouba Singh, 45, of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), was taken into custody on Tuesday evening from south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, a police officer said,

A resident of Bishnupur district of Manipur, Oinam Singh was described as a commander of the KCP-PWG.

–IANS

sp/mr