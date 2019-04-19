Manish Goel excited to play a cop (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Manish Goel, known for shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, will be seen portraying a police officer, first time on TV, and is happy about it. “I’m playing a cop for the first time for the show ‘Crime Patrol Dastak’ special and the role of very powerful and strong,” Manish said in a statement.

He says the shooting was a fulfilling experience. “The look was a surprise for me, I loved it. Most excitingly, my onscreen name is also Manish — Manish Sinha,” he said.

Manish will also anchor the episode, to be aired on Sony TV.

-*-

Hiten to play groom in TV show

Actor Hiten Meghrajani, last seen in television show “Ishqbaaaz”, is excited about his role as a groom in the upcoming show “Shaadi Ke Siyape”.

“I’m excited play a groom on screen. I’m playing negative role and the story will revolve around me. It will be fun for viewers to watch barriers in the marriage and the way it is sorted out,” Hiten said in a statement.

-*-

Vishwajeet Pradhan, wife gear up for Miss Multiverse Australia

Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and his designer wife Sonalike Pradhan are gearing up for Miss Multiverse Australia, a fashion event in Australia.

“We are excited about the upcoming show “Miss Multiverse Australia”. It’s a way to provide opportunity to Indian fashion designers who are looking for a platform,” Vishwajeet said in a statement.

The actor, known for shows like “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?” and “Ek Boond Ishq”, said, “We are also very happy as it will be a chance to spread Indian wear style in Australia.”

–IANS

dc/pcj