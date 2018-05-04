Manish Malhotra set to make Cannes debut

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival in association with Magnum where he is going to gift an exclusive accessory to international model Bella Hadid.

The premium ice crème brand on Saturday confirmed that Malhotra will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this season.

“It’s wonderful to be the first Indian designer to showcase the pleasure of socialising with Magnum, and make my debut at Cannes this year,” the designer said in a statement.

The couturier is working on an exclusive piece of art for American supermodel that is inspired by the ice-cream.

“Also, it’s an honour to create something exclusively for Bella Hadid, a true global style icon. The accessory will be inspired by Magnum, befitting true decadence and the art of socializing. I’m really looking forward to it,” said the designer who has designed for the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several Bollywood divas.

–IANS

nv/vm