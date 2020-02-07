Manish Sisodia’s OSD sent to judicial custody

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday sent Gopal Krishna Madhav, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, to 14-day judicial custody in a bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Madhav a few days before the assembly elections, on February 5. He was nabbed for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Following this, he was sent to the agency’s custody which was again extended till February 14. He was produced before Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday after his remand period ended.

Sisodia demanded a strict punishment to be given to the arrested officer. “The CBI should ensure strict punishment for him. I have caught many such corrupt officials in the last five years,” he said.

