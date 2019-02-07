Manish Tewari launches book on economic justice

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Former Union Minister and author Manish Tewari launched “What Marx Left Unsaid”, authored by Malay Chaudhuri, Arindam Chaudhuri and Che Kabir Chaudhuri at the India International Centre here.

The book is on a theory of economic justice that creates a case for an exploitation-free world with a maximum wage ratio of the highest paid to lowest paid worker at 3:1.

It was launched on Sunday to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx.

The book elaborates why human beings must earn according to their skills, which in turn determines their ability to contribute in society. It also contends that skills must be measured fairly.

The book is jointly written by three generations of authors from the same family, and has been published by Times Group Books.

