Manisha Purohit to play Namish’s on-screen aunt

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Manisha Purohit will play Prabha in the show “Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”.

Prabha is the aunt of the character Samar, essayed by actor Namish Taneja.

“Prabha is a very positive and loveable character. She is the aunt of Samar and adds a refreshing comical touch to the show,” Manisha, who was a cast member of Umesh Shukla’s play “[email protected]”, said in a statement.

“I was totally impressed with the show title ‘Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo’. I had recently posted ‘Main Maayke aa rahi hu’ on social media. My father immediately called me and asked when I will be home. That’s when I told him about my new show,” she added.

“Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo” will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on September 11.

–IANS

nn/rb/bg