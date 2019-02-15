Manjhi dares Modi to bring 420 chopped heads of terrorists

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring 420 chopped heads of terrorists to silent the boiling anger of Indians.

“Until the government led by Modi bring 420 chopped heads of terrorists, the boiling anger of people will not be silent,” he told the media here, reacting to Thursday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which left 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and 38 injured.

Demanding why the government did not take any action, Manjhi said: “A country is not run merely by ‘jumlebazi’, the government has to do something concrete on the ground.”

He further said that the Modi government has so far failed to curb terror activities and this was reflected in what happened in Pulwama.

Manjhi said he shared the pain and grief of the families of those martyred.

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said that before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed to bring 10 chopped heads in revenge of one Indian killed but after winning, Modi went to Pakistan to eat biryani.

Yadav said he and his party – the Rashtriya Janata Dal – are with the families of the martyred CRPF personnel.

–IANS

