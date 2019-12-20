Manjit Bawa: From thought to canvas

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANSlife) A private collection of works of art by the late Indian painter Manjit Bawa (1941-2008) is all set to on view in the national capital.

Titled ‘Mitti Da Bawa’, the show will feature works ranging from drawings to large finished canvases as well as some rare miniature work.

Bawa, a modernist master of the figurative genre, drew inspiration from India’s perennial spirit, music, literature and poetry. His childhood memories remain, the Himachali shepherd as he saw him in his travel across the state, the cows bulls, goats which are an integral part of India, and also of his works.

Featuring close to 30 works, the show traces the evolution of some of his art and clearly brings out the process followed from thought to canvas. Most of his paintings and drawings have a story behind them. Apart from paintings, Bawa was also passionate about Sufi music and used to play the dholak, the organisers said.

Collectors Bobby and Varsha Bedi, have been witnesses to the beginning and completion of Bawa’s artworks from the early 90s until his passing away in 2008. This exhibition showcases their private collection of over 10 years.

Some of this very personal work includes the design of the movie Bandit Queen poster for the Cannes Film Festival and a large canvas of the 1984 Sikh riots.

“Mitti Da Bawa” will be on view at the Triveni Kala Sangam here from January 12-28.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sj/adr/