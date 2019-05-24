Manmohan, Rahul, Sonia to attend Modi’s swearing-in (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday, party leaders said.

A senior Congress leader told IANS: “Rahulji and Soniaji will attend the ceremony.”

Manmohan Singh will also attend the ceremony, the party leader said, adding that senior party leader Anand Sharma will also be present.

–IANS

