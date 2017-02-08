Mann complains against Modi’s remark

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at him in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to the Speaker, the Aam Aadmi Party member from Sangrur in Punjab asked her to expunge Modi’s remark or send his complaint to the Privileges Committee of the House.

Speaking on Tuesday, Modi quoted a saying from the Charvaka school of philosophy to say a person should take loan and drink ‘ghee’.

“I generally tell people ‘ghee piyo’… but if Bhagwant Mann were to tell people he will ask them to drink something else,” Modi had said.

Mann wrote in his letter: “…you may kindly exercise your power and expunge the derogatory expressions alluded to me by the honourable Prime Minister.

“If you find it difficult to expunge the remarks of Prime Minister… you may kindly refer my grievance to the Committee of Privileges of the Lok Sabha.”

–IANS

ao/lok/mr