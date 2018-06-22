Manoj Sinha lays foundation stone for new electric locoshed in Ghazipur

Varanasi, June 23 (IANS) Keeping in view the electrification of the railway tracks in the eastern part of the country, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 12-acre air-conditioned electric locoshed in Ghazipur.

“As a lot of tracks in eastern India have been electrified and a large number of trains are being run through electric locomotives, thus, an electric locoshed was the need of the hour for their maintenance,” Sinha said after laying the foundation stone of the locoshed in Saiyedpur Bhitri.

The project, which will cost Rs 96.46 crore, has been approved and a tender will soon be opened for it, he said.

According to the North Eastern Railway Officials, after the tender is allotted, the project would be completed within 21 months.

“In the first phase, the capacity of this locoshed will be of 100 locomotives. And keeping in mind the future prospective, options of expansion are also available,” he said.

Highlighting the massive works of Railways in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sinha said: “The Railways is making a tremendous progress in doubling and electrification of railway tracks between Chapra-Ballia-Ghazipur-Varanasi-Allahabad, Bhatni-Audihar, Indara-Dohrighat, Mau-Shahganj, and Audihar-Jaunpur.”

He also said that the construction of DEMU shed in Audihar is in progress while the work on the new line between Tadighat-Ghazipur-Mau and a new rail-cum-road bridge over Ganga is also underway.

–IANS

aks/mag/vm