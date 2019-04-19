Manoj Tiwari owns Rs 24-crore assets: Poll affidavit

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) BJP leader Manoj Tiwari owns assets worth over Rs 24 crore including five cars — Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova and Honda City — with total market value of over Rs 54 lakh, according to an affidavit submitted on Monday with his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Tiwari, who filed his papers from North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, declared immovable assets worth Rs 15.76 crore and movable assets worth Rs 8.52 crore. He also declared loans worth Rs 1.36 crore.

As per the affidavit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate had an annual income of about Rs 48 lakh in 2017-18 — compared to over Rs 80 lakh in the previous year — from income sources including singing, acting, salary as member of Parliament, rental income from property and interest from banks.

Tiwari has declared Rs 3.5 lakh as cash-in-hand and around Rs 7.36 crore in his various bank accounts.

He also owns residential buildings worth Rs 13.43 crore, non-agricultural land worth around Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 25-lakh agricultural land, as per his affidavit.

