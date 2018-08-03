Man’s body with missing head, hands found in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A male body without head and hands was found dumped in north Delhi early on Sunday, police said.

Police said that it received a call at 8 a.m. that an unclaimed bag was lying near a bus stop located some distance from Delhi University’s Khalsa College.

“The bag contained a body without a head and hands. The unidentified victim seemed to be aged around 30,” a police officer said.

Police is scanning CCTV footage to crack the case.

