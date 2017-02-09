Man’s skeleton found in Rome flat

Rome, Feb 10 (IANS/AKI) Firemen discovered the skeleton of a 59-year-old man at his apartment in Rome on Thursday — two years after his family reported him missing, local daily Il Messaggero reported.

The firemen had been called to force open the door of the flat in Rome’s northern Corso Francia district to allow workmen to investigate a water leak. They found the man’s body lying on his bed wrapped in blankets.

Investigators believe he died of natural causes, although they have not ruled out foul play.

Despite family members living outside Rome having reported the man’s disappearance, police failed to pay a visit to his apartment.

