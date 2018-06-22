Manu shoots gold with world record; Anish gets bronze

Suhl (Germany), June 27 (IANS) Teen sensation Manu Bhaker fired an individual gold medal with a world record score while Anish Bhanwala bagged a bronze as India continued their dominance at the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Manu shot 242.5 in the 24-shot final to win the yellow medal in the 10 metre air pistol event even as Anish added to India’s tally by finishing third in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.

China’s Kaiman Lu took the silver with an effort of 236.9, a massive 5.6 points behind the Indian’s score while another Chinese Xue Li settled for the bronze with a final round score of 216.2.

This was Manu’s seventh individual gold in an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competition and the third with a world record.

Manu had earlier combined with team-mates Mahima Turhi Agrawal and Devanshi Rana to win the team bronze with a total score of 1694 after the qualification round.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Anish claimed his fourth international medal of the year when he shot 24 in the Junior Men’s final of the 25m rapid fire event.

Anish had earlier shot 575 in qualifying to be fifth out of the top six to make it to the final.

The gold went to Matej Rampula of the Czech Republic while China’s Jueming Zhang won silver with final scores of 30 and 28 respectively.

With the addition of two medals on Wednesday, India’s tally has swelled to 17, with nine gold, one silver and seven bronze medals.

–IANS

