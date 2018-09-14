Manuel Lanzarote to captain ATK in coming ISL season

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Attacking Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote Bruno will captain ATK in the upcoming season five of the ISL, the two-time champions club announced here on Thursday.

“This season is very important for me. I am happy to join ATK,” Lanzarote said.

“I am looking forward to the championship, as are all ATK fans. I will try to bring back the happy days for ATK,” said the year old Lanzarote at the club’s jersey unveiling session.

Lanzarote had netted 13 goals besides having six assists to his name in last year’s ISL, where he turned out for F C Goa.

–IANS

ssp/prs