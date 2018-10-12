Manvendra all set to join Congress on Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in September, is likely to join the Congress on Wednesday, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.

Manvendra Singh had exited BJP on September 22.

He will join Congress on the auspicious day of Maha Durgaashtami on October 17 in New Delhi at 10 a.m., Pilot told IANS.

Speculation regarding his joining the Congress party was doing the rounds soon after he quit the ruling party during a mammoth Swabhiman Rally organised at Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

However, he did not open his cards during or after the rally.

Singh is a sitting legislator from Sheo and should join the Congress along with his wife. A few other BJP members might also join the Congress, informed sources said.

Singh’s relationship with the BJP turned sour in 2014 when the party refused to give a ticket to his father and former Defence Minister Jaswant Singh.

The latter contested the elections as an independent candidate but lost to the BJP candidate Sonaram Chaudhary.

Other BJP leaders who left the saffron party over allegations of being neglected were seniors like Ghanshayam Tiwari and Usha Punia among others.

Earlier, when Manvendra Singh announced his departure, Pilot had said that BJP needs to do an introspection as to why so many senior leaders were the saffron fold.

–IANS

