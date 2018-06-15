Many sitting MLAs in MP may not be renominated: BJP

Bhopal, June 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh’s ruling BJP is unlikely to re-nominate several sitting MLAs in the upcoming assembly elections, state party chief Rakesh Singh said on Friday.

“Winning the elections is the BJP’s objective and hence only candidates who have a strong chance of winning will be fielded,” he told media at the party office.

“This is not the first time that this is happening… But it cannot be said exactly how many tickets would be cut,” said Singh.

In the run-up to the elections, there are regular meetings at the party office here with leaders analysing the records of sitting legislators.

The party is also holding talks with representatives of all sections of society in a bid to win their support.

