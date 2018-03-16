Many South Asian restaurants fail health inspections

Over the past few years many Indian and Chinese restaurants across the GTA have featured prominently on the list of restaurants that failed city health inspections.

Recently Tandoori Flame located at 8150 Dixie Rd, closed last week after failing to pass a Peel Health inspection.

The restaurant was forced to close by health inspectors after failure to keep non-food surfaces sanitary and clean, a failure to provide adequate protection against pests, and a failure to maintain good housekeeping practices.

Many South Asians who frequent these establishments do so despite knowing these safety violations. Many patrons of Indian restaurants can tell you they’ve seen flies and insects dancing around sweets other food stuff. Others have seen cockroaches crawling on the wall. Some chefs who’ve worked in the kitchens can attest to mice and other pests.

The problem is two-fold, owners of many Indian establishments cut corners and have poor standards when it comes to hygiene and cleanliness. And South Asian customers are more likely to complain about a $1 hike in the cost of a plate of chicken tikka than if they see flies sitting on it. Many Indian restaurateurs share similar values and are cost-sensitive and find deep cleaning their restaurant a waste of time especially if their customers won’t value it. -CINEWS