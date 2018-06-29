Many UP rivers in spate, Rapti breaches danger-mark

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) Many rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate following heavy rains in the past 48-hours. Rivers Ghaghra and Saryu are flowing much above normal level while Rapti has breached the danger-mark severing connectivity in parts of Gonda district, an official said on Wednesday.

The Rapti was flowing above the danger mark in Balrampur that has led more than 80 villages being marooned, the official told IANS.

The Gonda district administration has asked people living near the river to go to higher and safer grounds due to the inundation of the embankment.

Rains have been taking place on Rapti since Monday causing it flow 0.280 metres above the danger mark.

A total of 18 flood posts have been established in the district, while two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been requisitioned.

Rivers Ghaghra and Saryu are also in spate in Bahraich district causing threat to at least 70 villages in the Shivpur block, the official said.

Vehicular movement has been affected on the Nanpara-Rampur Dhobiyahar area as a large section of the road has been washed away. The Sharda river in Lakhimpur has also breached its banks.

Besides, several rain-fed canal in Baruni, Nakati, Kawahi and Kataha are also overflowing.

In central and western part of the state though there has been no rain. Although at some places the mercury dropped following drizzling.

In other places, including the state capital here, high humidity levels persist as the Met predicts rain not before Thursday.

