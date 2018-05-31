Maoist hideout busted in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 1 (IANS) A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered on Friday from a Maoist hideout in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said.

The arms were recovered during a joint search operation by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police at Jhumra hills area.

“We had information about huge cache of arms being hidden in Aman village at Jhumra hills. The security personnel dug out a box carrying four pistols, two detonators, 99 live cartridges and other ammunition,” said Bokaro Superintendent of Police Kartik. S.

A search operation was underway in the area, he added.

