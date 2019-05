Gaya, May 18 (IANS) A Maoist was killed during a gunfight in Gaya district of Bihar, police said.

Following a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by Bihar Police and the Cobra battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Latua forest area bordering Gaya and Aurangabad.

The Maoist group was spotted near Naugagarh village, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar. The identity of the slain insurgent, he said.

–IANS

