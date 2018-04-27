Maoists behead man in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 2 (IANS) Maoists have beheaded a man on the outskirts of Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi after accusing him of being a police spy.

According to the police, the guerrillas chopped off Abraham Tigga’s head. A resident of Ubasaal village, Tigga was abducted late on Tuesday while on his way home from the market. He was first beaten up and later beheaded.

The Maoists then set a vehicle on fire in Tamar. The police on Wednesday took possession of the body and sent it for autopsy.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

–IANS

