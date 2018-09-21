Maoists gun down Andhra MLA

Visakhapatnam, Sep 23 (IANS) Maoists on Sunday gunned down a ruling TDP MLA in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district, police said.

The incident occurred near Thutangi village, about 125 km from coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

K. Sarveswara Rao, belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was representing Araku constituency in the Andhra Pradesh state Assembly.

The Maoists attacked the MLA when he along with TDP leader and former MLA S. Soma was attending a programme in his constituency.

