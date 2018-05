Ranchi, May 29 (IANS) Maoist guerrillas early on Tuesday shot dead an employee of a road construction company in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said.

The banned militants raided the company’s camp office in Keeta village. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sao.

The police team reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. The denial of ‘levy’ is said to be the reason behind the killing.

