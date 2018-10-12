Maoists seek Rs 10 lakh from Ranchi traders

Ranchi, Oct 16 (IANS) Some traders in the capital city of Jharkhand have received letters allegedly from Maoist extremists asking them to pay Rs 10 lakh each for expansion of the ultra-left organisation in the state.

“We have received complaints from some stone-crusher owners that Maoist guerrillas belonging to banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have sought Rs 10 lakh. We have constituted an inquiry to look into the matter,” a senior police official told IANS.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police-City Aman Kumar has been asked to probe the letters received by the traders. The police have also interrogated some suspects in the case.

Besides stone-crushers, people involved in land dealing have also been served the same letter.

“We need your help for expansion the organisation. Help us by giving Rs 10 lakh. Our organisation will help you if we get the said money, otherwise action will be taken against you,” the PLFI letter to traders reads.

