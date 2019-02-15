Maoists, SIMI raising their heads again in MP: BJP

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) BJP spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that within two months of the Congress party coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, Maoists and banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) have started raising their heads again.

“The state’s Congress government is not only anti-development but also anti-people. The state has witnessed a rise in crime and hooliganism in the past two months. Madhya Pradesh is turning into a den of criminals … children are being abducted in broad daylight, murders are happening everyday, but the government is not taking any action,” Sinha Rao addressing reporters.

“Ever since the Congress-led government has taken charge, Maoists and SIMI activists have again become active. It seems that the Congress is hand in glove with criminals. This government is destroying the state … it’s become a hurdle in state’s development,” the BJP spokesman said.

The Congress-led government under Kamal Nath took over the reins of power in December last year. The BJP had been in power for 15 years prior to that.

“Congress came to power only due to luck and now is it obstructing development works. People were expecting that this government will take forward the developmental activities initiated by the BJP government, but the incumbent government is not even extending the benefits of central schemes to the local residents,” he said.

–IANS

