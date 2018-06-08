Maoists torch 13 vehicles in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 9 (IANS) Maoist guerrillas set on fire 13 vehicles involved in road construction works in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

Maoists raided the camp office of a private road construction company in Parlipose village and fired in the air before setting ablaze the vehicles, said an officer, adding the reason behind the attack could be denial of levy.

The company was constructing a 38 km road from Goilkera and Manoharpur.

–IANS

