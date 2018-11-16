Maoists torch 2 vehicles in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 20 (IANS) Maoists set two trucks on fire in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Tuesday, police said.

The left-wing extremists belonging to the Jharkhand Janmukti Morcha (JJM) set on fire the coal-laden vehicles coming from Kundi colliery at Bukru village, police said.

The Maoists stopped the vehicles and thrashed the drivers, who managed to escape from the spot. They then poured kerosene oil on the trucks and set them on fire.

In a note left by the Maoists, they said the work being done in the colliery was without their permission.

A police source said that denial of levy by the transporter is the reason behind the incident.

