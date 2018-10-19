Maoists torch 6 vehicles in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 20 (IANS) Maoist Guerrillas on Saturday torched six vehicles involved in the repair work of a canal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, police said.

A private company was involved the work at Chauparan.

Some 25 guerrillas raided the company’s camp office while the staff were sleeping, the police said.

The rebels then poured kerosene on the vehicles parked in the camp office and set them on fire.

The denial of levy is said to be the reason for the incident.

