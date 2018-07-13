Maradona takes charge of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest

Brest (Belarus), July 17 (IANS) Argentine football legend Diego Maradona arrived here to begin his new job as chairman and sporting director of Dynamo Brest.

Maradona, 57, signed a three-year contract with Dynamo in May, but he delayed his start date until after the 2018 World Cup, which ended on Sunday, as he had prior commitments to provide commentary on the tournament, reports Efe news.

The former Argentina captain, who drove the South American side to the World Cup title in 1986, traveled to Brest from Moscow, where he was in the stands to see France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Founded in 1960 and rechristened as Dynamo Brest six years ago, the club finished fourth in the Belarus first division last season and qualified for the Europa League, though they went out in the second round.

Maradona is to be involved in all aspects of sporting operations, from player signings to managing the Dynamo academy.

The Argentine resigned in April as coach of Emirati second-division side Al-Fujairah after failing in his attempt to win promotion to the top-flight.

He coached the Argentine national team from 2008-2010, resigning after the side was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Maradona went on to manage UAE club Al-Wasl in 2011-2012.

