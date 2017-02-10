Maradona takes up FIFA role

Buenos Aires, Feb 10 (IANS) Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has announced he will take up an official post with the world governing body FIFA.

Maradona made the announcement on his Facebook account along with a photo of him with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, reports Efe. Maradona declared: “Now it’s official.

“Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football. Thanks to all who have encouraged me to face this new challenge!”

The 1986 World Cup winner has said he will join FIFA as a sporting ambassador and that his aim is to clean up the Argentine Football Association.

–IANS

sam/mr