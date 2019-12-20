Marc Hardy appointed US women’s hockey assistant coach

Colorado, Jan 10 (IANS) Marc Hardy has been named as the assistant coach of the US women’s hockey team. He will work alongside head coach Caroline Nelson-Nichols.

Hardy wants to bring a strong sense of technical and tactical knowledge to the game.

“My experience working with various teams in England and my time as the US women’s national development team head coach has equipped me with a broad knowledge base that I will draw upon over the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League,” said Hardy.

Hardy got his first look into the American collegiate coaching system having spent the 2017 season at Columbia University. Prior, he served as the head of physical education at the Whitgift School (2012-16) and was also the head coach of the Bromley and Beckenham Club Men’s 1st XI team (2012-14).

“I am delighted to have Marc join the USWNT coaching staff,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “He has done very well with the US women’s national development team and now has the opportunity to make an impact with the athletes on the senior squad.”

The US women will have their first 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League game on January 24 against The Netherlands.

