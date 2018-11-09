Marcelo, Varane return to Real Madrid’s final practice ahead of Celta clash

Madrid, Nov 10 (IANS) Brazilian left-back Marcelo and French centre-back Raphaël Varane returned Saturday to Real Madrid’s team training session, the Spanish squad’s last one before its away duel in the northwestern city of Vigo.

Real Madrid is set to square off against Celta Vigo at Balaidos stadium in a La Liga match Sunday, which is the last game before the upcoming international break, reports Efe.

“Marcelo and Varane took part in the whole session alongside the rest of the group,” Real Madrid said on its website.

The statement explained that the squad had worked on the skills of possession, pressing crossing and finishing drills, in addition to playing matches on reduced-sized pitches.

“(Dominican striker) Mariano and (Spanish defender Jesus) Vallejo continued with their respective recovery programmes, with both players able to take to the grass and do some ball work,” the club added.

Following a winless skid that lasted five matches in La Liga under now-fired coach Julen Lopetegui, newly-promoted Santiago Solari’s Real Madrid earned three wins in a row: over third-tier UD Melilla in the Copa del Rey (4-0), Real Valladolid in La Liga (2-0) and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League (5-0), respectively.

Real Madrid currently holds the sixth overall spot in the Spanish La Liga standings at 17 points, with a seven-point deficit behind the leader, FC Barcelona.

