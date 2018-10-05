Mard Ko Dard…’ set for Asia premiere at October film fest

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) After creating waves in Toronto, “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” will get its Asia premiere at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star later this month.

Presented by RSVP, “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The award-winning film will kick-off the festival this year.

“It’s like a homecoming for me. To not just be attending the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star, but opening it with a dream nurtured over years and brought to existence by Ronnie Screwvala’s fearless and absolute backing,” Bala said in a statement to IANS.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be walking into the cinema hall with the team of ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and sharing the film for the first time on my home ground,” he added.

The action-comedy film marks the debut of actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani.

“After winning the Midnight Madness section at Toronto International Film Festival, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’ is now the opening film at the prestigious Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star in India. We at RSVP are very proud of all the accolades this genre defining film is garnering,” Screwvala said.

It is an entertaining story of a man who feels no pain, on a mission to rid the world of muggers.

Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival,said: “We are thrilled that Vasan Bala’s film is opening MAMI in its 20th year. We have always had immense faith in his talent.

“An Indian filmmaker with a singularly distinct voice will screen his work for the first time in Asia at Jio MAMI with Star. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to this year’s edition.”

The 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star will take place between October 25 and November 1.

–IANS

nn/tsb/bg